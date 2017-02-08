Almost Two Thousand Slutsk Residents Request Monument To Heroes Of Uprising
The inhabitants of Slutsk are ready to erect a monument near the regional natural history museum at their own expense. On February 7, activists of Dzeya and the Slutsk initiative Utulny krai passed to the Slutsk district executive committee almost a half thousand signatures for the establishment of the monument to Slutsk rebels.
