Aleh Vouchak: Only Peaceful Protest Can Cancel Decree On 'Parasites'
The only chance to get our demands over to the authorities is to go out for the March on 17 February. Former prosecutor's office investigator, head of human rights organization Legal Assistance to Population Aleh Vouchak said that in his interview to Charter97.org .
