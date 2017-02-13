Activists Cook 'Rotten Soup' Of Bare ...

Activists Cook 'Rotten Soup' Of Bare Bones For Taxation Ministry

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

The pot full of soup was delivered to the entrance doors of the Ministry on Taxation and Dues in Minsk. The "rotten soup" from the Belarusian people was "cooked" of potato skins, rotten vegetables and bones by civil activist and film director Volha Nikalaichyk , "Belsat" reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan 27 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan 23 The Truth 1
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... Jan '17 NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob... Nov '16 Earthling-1 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,918 • Total comments across all topics: 278,847,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC