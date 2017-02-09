Activists Continue Struggle With Auth...

Activists Continue Struggle With Authorities For Street Named After Slutsk Insurgents

21 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

The district deputy council plans to hold repeated meeting of the Kamsamolskaya Street residents on the issue of re-naming the street into the Slutsk Insurgents' Street, "Novy Chas" writes. The deputy council received the electronic collective appeal on the issue of re-naming the Kamsamolskaya Street into the Slutsk Insurgents' Street.

Chicago, IL

