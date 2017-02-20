"2017 will be a year of radical chang...

"2017 will be a year of radical changes in Belarus"

The ceremony took place on February 25th in Warsaw, where the website is currently operating in exile. The winners of the awards were: a leader of the group - Krama" Ihar Varashkevich , one of the founders of the movement - Zubr" and organization - Krai" and a prezent volunteer in Ukraine Vadzim Kabanchuk , a journalist of the newspaper - Nasha Niva" Yahor Martsinovich and a renowned economist Leanid Zlotnikau .

