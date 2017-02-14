14:07 Turkmenistan says prepared for ...

14:07 Turkmenistan says prepared for tomorrow's presidential election

Large-scale work, which involved the representatives of government and public organizations of all levels, has been carried. Preparation for the presidential election was carried out in full compliance with existing election legislation and international law standards, reports the state news agency of Turkmenistan.

