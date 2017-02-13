13 Thousand Sole Traders Refuse To Do Business In Lukashenka Style
In Belarus, the number of individual entrepreneurs has been reducing the second year in a row. As the Ministry of Taxes and Duties has reported to tut.by, 236,000 individual entrepreneurs were registered at the beginning of January in Belarus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan 27
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan 26
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan 26
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan 23
|The Truth
|1
|Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio...
|Jan '17
|NAZI RUSSIA
|1
|Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob...
|Nov '16
|Earthling-1
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC