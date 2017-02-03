11 Things You Might Not Know About Th...

11 Things You Might Not Know About Thaddeus Kosciuszko

Today is Polish Independence Day , commemorating the restoration of the nation's sovereignty in 1928 after 123 years of partition by the Russian Empire, the Kingdom of Prussia and the Hapsburg Empire. The national holiday seems a fitting occasion to examine the most famous Polish figure in American history, Andrzej Tadeusz Bonawentura KoA>ciuszko , the dashing, handsome Revolutionary war hero whose national memorial stands at the corner of 3rd and Pine.

Chicago, IL

