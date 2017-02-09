09:46 Kazakhstan, Belarus to co-produce cartridges for office equipment

Kazakhstan and Belarusian businessmen will jointly produce cartridges for office equipment in Belarus, which can be exported to European countries, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yergali Bulegenov said during the press conference dedicated to President Nursultan Nazarbayev's address on redistribution of powers between branches of government and the Address to the Nation "Third modernization of Kazakhstan: global competitiveness", BelTA reported. When asked about joint projects with Belarus, Yergali Bulegenov said that there are not many of them at the moment.

