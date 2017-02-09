09:46 Kazakhstan, Belarus to co-produ...

09:46 Kazakhstan, Belarus to co-produce cartridges for office equipment

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

Kazakhstan and Belarusian businessmen will jointly produce cartridges for office equipment in Belarus, which can be exported to European countries, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yergali Bulegenov said during the press conference dedicated to President Nursultan Nazarbayev's address on redistribution of powers between branches of government and the Address to the Nation "Third modernization of Kazakhstan: global competitiveness", BelTA reported. When asked about joint projects with Belarus, Yergali Bulegenov said that there are not many of them at the moment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... 18 hr Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... 23 hr spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb 18 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan 27 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan 23 The Truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,261 • Total comments across all topics: 279,041,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC