Zmitser Dashkevich: Belarusians Will Raise
In the end of 2016, leader of the "Young Front", former political prisoner Zmitser Dashkevich was acknowledged "Leader of the Year" at the ceremony of the "Champions of Civil Society" awards, held by the Assembly of Non-Governmental Organizations. Zmitser Dashkevich has initiated patriotic actions aimed at defending the national white-red-white flag and obtaining the status of a historical-cultural value for it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio...
|Jan 9
|NAZI RUSSIA
|1
|Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob...
|Nov '16
|Earthling-1
|4
|Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i...
|Nov '16
|Bosanski Novi Gua...
|2
|Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|Cassandra_
|2
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|George
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC