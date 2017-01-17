Zmitser Dashkevich: Belarusians Will Raise

In the end of 2016, leader of the "Young Front", former political prisoner Zmitser Dashkevich was acknowledged "Leader of the Year" at the ceremony of the "Champions of Civil Society" awards, held by the Assembly of Non-Governmental Organizations. Zmitser Dashkevich has initiated patriotic actions aimed at defending the national white-red-white flag and obtaining the status of a historical-cultural value for it.

