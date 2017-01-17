Yury Khashchevatsky: Lukashenka Built a 'Shelter'

Notorious Belarusian film director Yury Khashchevatsk y told charter97.org when answering why the dictator needed the 17th residence in Shershuny village, Minsk region: - First, Lukashenka prepares places for him to hide. Second, when a person coming from a poor family finds himself "on top" he grabs more and more.

