Yury Khashchevatsky: Lukashenka Built a 'Shelter'
Notorious Belarusian film director Yury Khashchevatsk y told charter97.org when answering why the dictator needed the 17th residence in Shershuny village, Minsk region: - First, Lukashenka prepares places for him to hide. Second, when a person coming from a poor family finds himself "on top" he grabs more and more.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio...
|Jan 9
|NAZI RUSSIA
|1
|Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob...
|Nov '16
|Earthling-1
|4
|Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i...
|Nov '16
|Bosanski Novi Gua...
|2
|Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|Cassandra_
|2
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|George
|1
