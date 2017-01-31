Yerevan Condemns Israeli Blogger's Arrest In Belarus

Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian on Tuesday condemned as a "disgrace" the decision by authorities in Belarus to arrest and hand over to Azerbaijan an Israeli travel blogger who has visited Nagorno-Karabakh in the past. Alexander Lapshin, who also holds Russian and Ukrainian passports, travelled to Karabakh in 2011 and 2012 and gave detailed accounts of the trips on his Russian-language blog.

