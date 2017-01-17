Yasub: State May Take Away Shareholders' Profits At Any Time

The authorities will not be able to revive the Belarusian market of securities with the help of the "National IPO" of the enterprises with state shares less than 25%. On January 17, head of the department on the accounting and disposal of shares of the State Committee on Property Hanna Karnievich stated that Lukashenka's decree is ready, according to which it is planned to carry out the "People's IPO" of the enterprises with state shares less than 25% in Belarus.

