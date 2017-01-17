Who Wrote Complaint To Underground Wo...

Who Wrote Complaint To Underground Worker For Addressing In Belarusian?

A Minsk subway worker has learned Scaryna and Kupala's language under her own steam, having arrived in Belarus from Tashkent. Activist Zmitser Dashkevich writes on Facebook about an incident, which happened in the Minsk underground.

Chicago, IL

