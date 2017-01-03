Vytis Jurkonis: No Romantic Period In Belarus-EU Relations

Lithuanian political analyst Vytis Jurkonis has called Lukashenka's decree on the 5-days visa free regime for the citizens of 80 countries "unexpected" and "positive", but underlined that the significance of this decision should not be overestimated, in an interview to Radio Liberty. "In Lithuania, we consider this step positive, but still it is just one aspect in a whole spectrum of issues in the relations with Belarus.

