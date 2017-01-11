Volha Mikalaichyk: I Do Not Want To M...

Volha Mikalaichyk: I Do Not Want To Maintain This Power

Recently, Volha Mikalaichyk received the decision of the bailiffs of the Pershamaiski district court of Minsk, which imposes a ban on the right to convey the private house, where the woman lives. The bailiffs considered the unpaid fines of 5250 rubles for taking part in peaceful protests to be the ground for seizing Mikalaichyk's house.

Chicago, IL

