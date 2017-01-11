Volha Mikalaichyk: I Do Not Want To Maintain This Power
Recently, Volha Mikalaichyk received the decision of the bailiffs of the Pershamaiski district court of Minsk, which imposes a ban on the right to convey the private house, where the woman lives. The bailiffs considered the unpaid fines of 5250 rubles for taking part in peaceful protests to be the ground for seizing Mikalaichyk's house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio...
|Jan 9
|NAZI RUSSIA
|1
|Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob...
|Nov '16
|Earthling-1
|4
|Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i...
|Nov '16
|Bosanski Novi Gua...
|2
|Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|Cassandra_
|2
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|George
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC