velcom completes 3G modernisation programme

The Telekom Austria Group-owned unit confirmed the deployment of its 3,201st base transceiver stations last week, marking the culmination of its single largest network investment in the last ten years, in which time it has more than doubled network capacity and extended coverage to 94.5% of the territory where 99% of the population lives. As previously reported by TeleGeography's CommsUpdate, in October 2016 velcom announced its most recent 3G service expansion, boosting its 3G coverage in the Grodno region to 98.8%, making W- there to increase 3G coverage from 60.2% to 98.8%, in turn making mobile internet and HD voice call services available to almost every city, town and village.

Chicago, IL

