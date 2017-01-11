Vasil Shlyndzikau: Murauiou Trial - Signal To All Investors
Former CEO of the company "Amkodor" Vasil Shlyndzikau has told Radio Racyja like the authorities "raise" the country's attractiveness for the investors. On January 30, the Frunzenski district court of Minsk will make the sentence against the owner of "Motovelo" JSC and the glass factory "Yalizava" Aliaksandr Murauiou .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio...
|Jan 9
|NAZI RUSSIA
|1
|Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob...
|Nov '16
|Earthling-1
|4
|Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i...
|Nov '16
|Bosanski Novi Gua...
|2
|Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|Cassandra_
|2
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|George
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC