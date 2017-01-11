Vasil Shlyndzikau: Murauiou Trial - S...

Vasil Shlyndzikau: Murauiou Trial - Signal To All Investors

19 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

Former CEO of the company "Amkodor" Vasil Shlyndzikau has told Radio Racyja like the authorities "raise" the country's attractiveness for the investors. On January 30, the Frunzenski district court of Minsk will make the sentence against the owner of "Motovelo" JSC and the glass factory "Yalizava" Aliaksandr Murauiou .

Chicago, IL

