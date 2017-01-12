Urgent Action: Fourth Death Sentence Issued Before New Year
Kiryl Kazachok was sentenced to death by the Gomel Regional Court, in southeast Belarus, on 28 December. His was the fourth death sentence to be issued in Belarus in 2016.
