UN Demands Belarusian Authorities Sho...

UN Demands Belarusian Authorities Should Account For Persecution Of Peaceful Actions

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Charter97

The corresponding enquiry was sent to the authorities after the complaint against the fines for the actions in Kurapaty in Loshytsa, filed by the Conservative Christian Party of the Belarusian Popular Front. The complaint of Chairman of the CCP-BPF Yury Belenki to the United Nations' Human Rights Committee is connected with the authorities persecuting him for the memorial actions held in Kurapaty and Loshytsa Yar in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob... Nov '16 Earthling-1 4
News Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i... Nov '16 Bosanski Novi Gua... 2
News Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 Cassandra_ 2
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 George 1
News Oil Processing Decreased By 50% In Mozyr Due To... Sep '16 RUSSIA BANKRUPT 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,063 • Total comments across all topics: 277,595,171

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC