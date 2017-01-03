UN Demands Belarusian Authorities Should Account For Persecution Of Peaceful Actions

The corresponding enquiry was sent to the authorities after the complaint against the fines for the actions in Kurapaty in Loshytsa, filed by the Conservative Christian Party of the Belarusian Popular Front. The complaint of Chairman of the CCP-BPF Yury Belenki to the United Nations' Human Rights Committee is connected with the authorities persecuting him for the memorial actions held in Kurapaty and Loshytsa Yar in 2014.

