Ukrainian Activist Not Allowed To Enter Belarus On Order From Moscow

One of the leaders of Ukrainian activists has been included on the no-entry list at the request of the Russian side. Sergey Zamilyuhin believes that Belarus has become a hostage of the union state agreement between Moscow and Minsk, belsat.eu writes.

Chicago, IL

