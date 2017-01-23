Tummy Tuck? New Pearly Whites? Medica...

Tummy Tuck? New Pearly Whites? Medical Tourism A Boon In Belarus

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Weekday Magazine

More than 50,000 "medical tourists" came to Belarus in 2016, according to Uladzislau Androsau , the energetic 28-year-old director of medical-tourism operator MedTravelBelarus. Enhanced bustlines and newly minted, sparkling smiles probably aren't the first things that come to mind when you think of Belarus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Mon The Truth 1
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... Jan 9 NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob... Nov '16 Earthling-1 4
News Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i... Nov '16 Bosanski Novi Gua... 2
News Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 Cassandra_ 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,639 • Total comments across all topics: 278,248,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC