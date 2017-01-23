Tummy Tuck? New Pearly Whites? Medical Tourism A Boon In Belarus
More than 50,000 "medical tourists" came to Belarus in 2016, according to Uladzislau Androsau , the energetic 28-year-old director of medical-tourism operator MedTravelBelarus. Enhanced bustlines and newly minted, sparkling smiles probably aren't the first things that come to mind when you think of Belarus.
