Trump dirty dossier's source asked for protection

EXCLUSIVE: Russian businessman named as source for spy's dossier of filthy claims about Trump has asked for U.S. government protection - and was refused Sergei Millian has been named as the ultimate source for discredited claims that Donald Trump ordered prostitutes to commit degrading sex acts in Moscow Milediy Kukut, the father of the 38-year-old Soviet-born businessman tells DailyMail.com his son asked for protection over fears for his safety 'All that was presented was some doubtful statements of third parties,' he said - not denying that he had engaged in gossip about Trump Millian, who changed his name when he became a U.S. resident, revealed to have trained as 'military interpreter' as a student and is now doing business in China He was brought up in one-party Belarus, whose strongman leader is ally of Vladamir Putin and still visits his family in dilapidated Soviet-style town The ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.