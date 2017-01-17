The Interior Ministry Distributes Refugee Quota Between Regions
Decree "On Quota Distribution of Application Registration for Refugee Status or Subsidiary Protection in the Republic of Belarus for 2017" is published on the National Legal Internet Portal on 20 January. Thus, in 2017 Belarus grants the refugee status to 800 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio...
|Jan 9
|NAZI RUSSIA
|1
|Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob...
|Nov '16
|Earthling-1
|4
|Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i...
|Nov '16
|Bosanski Novi Gua...
|2
|Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|Cassandra_
|2
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|George
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC