The Dangerous Belarusian Precedent for Nagorno Karabakh
On January 20, at the request of Azerbaijan, the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Belarus made a decision to extradite the famous blogger Alexander Lapshin arrested in Belarus. Note that Azerbaijan was demanding that Lapshin be extradited because of visiting Nagorno Karabakh Republic.
