Taxes Have Risen Sharply For Entrepreneurs And Individuals In Minsk

BelTa informs, that the corresponding decision of the Minsk City Council of Deputies, adopted on December 21, 2016 at the session of the Minsk City council, was published today, December 19, 2017 on the National Legal Internet Portal. In particular, the single tax rate for the retail trade of non-food products have increased by 8-11 Belarusian rubles, for catering - by 15 Belarusian rubles, for providing hairdressing services - by 10 Belarusian rubles, for providing repair services and maintenance of cars - by 21 rubles, for construction services - by 12 rubles.

