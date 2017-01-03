Stanislau Bahdankevich: Authorities S...

Stanislau Bahdankevich: Authorities Should Stop Justify Their Problems By Global Crisis

18 hrs ago

Permanency of power and lack of supremacy of law have led to the fall in standard of living of Belarusians. According to BelaPAN, former Chairman of the National Bank Stanislau Bahdankevich said at a press-conference in Minsk on January 4, that economical situation in Belarus is "extremely bad".

Chicago, IL

