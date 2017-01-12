Speaker For Lithuania's Sejmas: Meetings With Ambassadors Of...

Speaker for the Lithuanian parliament Viktoras Prancketis has revealed the reasons for his meetings with Ambassadors of Belarus and Russia on the eve of the Freedom Defenders' Day. At these meetings, the Ambassadors were reminded about their countries' unwillingness to extradite the defendants in the case upon the events of January 13. "This was the occasion to tell both Ambassadors - please turn attention that we have trials going on, and we want to subject these people to criminal responsibility, now we are putting them under trial in absentia, and that's what we told the Ambassadors right now," - Prancketis stated on Wednesday in an interview to the radio-station Ziniu radijas .

