Serbia could buy warplanes, air-defense systems from Belarus

Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic says he discussed a potential acquisition of fighter planes with Belarus officials on Thursday in Minsk. According to Vucic, they also spoke about purchasing anti-aircraft weapons for the Serbian Army "under most favorable conditions."

Chicago, IL

