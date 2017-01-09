Serbia and Belarus sign several agree...

Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: B92

Serbian and Belarus prime ministers, Aleksandar Vucic and Andrei Kobyakov, on Thursday in Minsk attended the signing of several inter-state agreements. The Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of health between the Ministry of Health of Serbia and the Ministry of Health of Belarus should deepen cooperation in the fields of health, transport, medicines, education and science and the provision of health care to citizens Serbia and Belarus, the Serbian government has announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at B92.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk 17 hr Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan 23 The Truth 1
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... Jan 9 NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob... Nov '16 Earthling-1 4
News Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i... Nov '16 Bosanski Novi Gua... 2
News Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,445 • Total comments across all topics: 278,290,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC