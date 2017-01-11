Secret Services to Check Belarusian N...

Secret Services to Check Belarusian NPP's Staff

Charter97

The Decree normalizes the order of involvement of employees for construction and exploitation of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant . In particular, it provides for the obligatory checking of personnel who work at the NPP construction now, or will work there after the start, by the secret services, tut.by reports.

Chicago, IL

