Secret Services to Check Belarusian NPP's Staff
The Decree normalizes the order of involvement of employees for construction and exploitation of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant . In particular, it provides for the obligatory checking of personnel who work at the NPP construction now, or will work there after the start, by the secret services, tut.by reports.
