Sanctions on Zhemchuzhny Upheld

Sanctions on Zhemchuzhny Upheld

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

On January 12 at the meeting chaired by Anatol Karpovich Judicial Chamber on Civil Cases of the Minsk Regional Court considered a cassation appeal of convicted civil rights activist Mikhail Zhemchuzhny against improper, in his view, sanction on the part of the colony administration and ordered the Barysau district court to interview Zhemchuzhny and witnesses one more time, BelaPAN informs. It is stated that on July 20, 2016 a representative of Navasady correctional facility No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... Jan 9 NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob... Nov '16 Earthling-1 4
News Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i... Nov '16 Bosanski Novi Gua... 2
News Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 Cassandra_ 2
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 George 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,552 • Total comments across all topics: 277,867,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC