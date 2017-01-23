Samvel Martirosyan insists Lapshin ca...

Samvel Martirosyan insists Lapshin case could have far-reaching consequences

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Groong

Expert in International Law Ara Ghazaryan doubts the lawfulness of Azerbaijani extradition request for Alexander Lapshin, arguing extradition procedures are normally regulated by bilateral treaties and the Convention with the Minsk Convention to be the case in the current situation. Speaking at a discussion over the situation around Russian blogger and traveler, who faces extradition to Azerbaijan over his visits to the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic , Ghazaryan says the justification for the extradition of the requesting state should at least "correspond to reality."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... 18 hr The Truth 1
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... Jan 9 NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob... Nov '16 Earthling-1 4
News Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i... Nov '16 Bosanski Novi Gua... 2
News Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 Cassandra_ 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,885 • Total comments across all topics: 278,210,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC