Samvel Martirosyan insists Lapshin case could have far-reaching consequences

Expert in International Law Ara Ghazaryan doubts the lawfulness of Azerbaijani extradition request for Alexander Lapshin, arguing extradition procedures are normally regulated by bilateral treaties and the Convention with the Minsk Convention to be the case in the current situation. Speaking at a discussion over the situation around Russian blogger and traveler, who faces extradition to Azerbaijan over his visits to the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic , Ghazaryan says the justification for the extradition of the requesting state should at least "correspond to reality."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.