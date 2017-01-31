Russian Federation Asks Lukashenka To Allow Its Athletes To Compete On Part Of Belarus
He asks to begin preliminary consultations on giving possibility to Russian athletes to compete under the flag of the country in international competitions. "Taking into account the current status of the "union state"of Belarus and Russia, I ask you to start preliminary consultations on the possibility of Russian athletes' performance under the flag of the Republic of Belarus at international competitions until the removal of the prohibition of the International Association of Athletics Federations," - the document says.
