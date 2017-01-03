Russia Refuses To Pay Belarus' Price For Oil Transit

The Federal Anti-Monopoly Service of Russia and the Ministry for Anti-Monopoly Regulation and Trade of Belarus couldn't agree on the tariffs for transporting oil at the Belarusian territory in 2017. In compliance with the set regulations, the price for transit in this case will grow to the level of the Russian inflation forecast +3%, RIA Novosti has been reported by the press-center of the Russian Anti-Monopoly Service.

