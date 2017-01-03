Russia May Take Measures In Connectio...

Russia May Take Measures In Connection With Partial Abolishment Of Visa Regime By Belarus

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

The measures can be taken to prevent foreigners who "cause concern" from getting into the territory of the Russian Federation. Russia may take measures after the partial abolishment of the visa regime for the citizens of 80 countries by Belarus, to prevent the citizens of the countries that "cause alert" from getting into the territory of the Russian Federation, Executive Manager of the Association of Travel Companies of Russia Maja Lomidze believes, RIA Novosti reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... Mon NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob... Nov '16 Earthling-1 4
News Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i... Nov '16 Bosanski Novi Gua... 2
News Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 Cassandra_ 2
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 George 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,100 • Total comments across all topics: 277,790,070

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC