Russia May Take Measures In Connection With Partial Abolishment Of Visa Regime By Belarus
The measures can be taken to prevent foreigners who "cause concern" from getting into the territory of the Russian Federation. Russia may take measures after the partial abolishment of the visa regime for the citizens of 80 countries by Belarus, to prevent the citizens of the countries that "cause alert" from getting into the territory of the Russian Federation, Executive Manager of the Association of Travel Companies of Russia Maja Lomidze believes, RIA Novosti reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio...
|Mon
|NAZI RUSSIA
|1
|Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob...
|Nov '16
|Earthling-1
|4
|Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i...
|Nov '16
|Bosanski Novi Gua...
|2
|Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|Cassandra_
|2
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|George
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC