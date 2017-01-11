Russia, Georgia Reach New Deal On Gas...

Russia, Georgia Reach New Deal On Gas Supplies To Armenia

Georgia -- Georgian Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze speaks with delegates during the14th Georgian International Oil, Gas, Infrastructure and Energy Conference in Tbilisi, March 25, 2015 After almost one year of negotiations, the Georgian government and Russia's Gazprom monopoly have reached a new agreement on the transit through Georgia of Russian natural gas delivered to Armenia, it was announced on Wednesday. Armenia imports roughly 2 billion cubic meters of Russian gas annually, meeting more than 80 percent of its demand for the energy resource.

