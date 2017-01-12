Russia Bans Vegetables, Fruit Supplies From Burundi Through Belarus
Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance ones again wishes to be extra safe, referring to an abnormal increase of the volumes of supplies to the Russian Federation of the "vegetational products originating from the Republic of Burundi , accompanied by re-export phytosanitary certificates issued by the Republic of Belarus" . Moreover, the Russians have no information on the volumes of growing and manufacturing of the above production in Burundi, euroradio.fm reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio...
|Jan 9
|NAZI RUSSIA
|1
|Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob...
|Nov '16
|Earthling-1
|4
|Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i...
|Nov '16
|Bosanski Novi Gua...
|2
|Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|Cassandra_
|2
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|George
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC