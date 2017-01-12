Russia Bans Vegetables, Fruit Supplie...

Russia Bans Vegetables, Fruit Supplies From Burundi Through Belarus

Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance ones again wishes to be extra safe, referring to an abnormal increase of the volumes of supplies to the Russian Federation of the "vegetational products originating from the Republic of Burundi , accompanied by re-export phytosanitary certificates issued by the Republic of Belarus" . Moreover, the Russians have no information on the volumes of growing and manufacturing of the above production in Burundi, euroradio.fm reports.

