RFE/RL Armenian Report - 01/19/2017

Thursday, January 19, 2017 Still No Agreement On Armenian Head Of CSTO January 19, 2017 . Sargis Harutyunyan Armenia -- CSTO leaders attend a summit of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization , in Yerevan, October 14, 2016 Russia, Armenia and four other ex-Soviet states making up the Collective Security Treaty Organization have not yet reached a consensus on the Russian-led alliance's next, Armenian secretary general, a senior official in Yerevan said on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.