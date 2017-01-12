RFE/RL Armenian Report - 01/13/2017

RFE/RL Armenian Report - 01/13/2017

Friday, January 13, 2017 Media Watchdog Seeks Israeli Blogger's Release January 14, 2017 Azerbaijan - Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin. The Committee to Protect Journalist , a New York-based international watchdog, demanded on Friday that authorities in Belarus "unconditionally" release an Israeli travel blogger who is facing extradition to Azerbaijan because of his visits to Nagorno-Karabakh.

