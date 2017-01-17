Prisoner Hanged Himself In Shklou Colony's Punishment Cell

The 26-years-old Mikhail T. hanged himself in a cell of the Shklou colony a - 17. The tragedy happened on January 15. Radio Racyja has leant this from the former political prisoner Nikita Likhavid , who is providing legal assistance to prisoners of Belarusian colonies and prisons, after his release from the colony, where he was kept for participation in the Square 2010. According to Nikita Likhavid, information about the death of the prisoner was confirmed by someone from Shklou colony, whom he can not name.

