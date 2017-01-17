Prisoner Hanged Himself In Shklou Colony's Punishment Cell
The 26-years-old Mikhail T. hanged himself in a cell of the Shklou colony a - 17. The tragedy happened on January 15. Radio Racyja has leant this from the former political prisoner Nikita Likhavid , who is providing legal assistance to prisoners of Belarusian colonies and prisons, after his release from the colony, where he was kept for participation in the Square 2010. According to Nikita Likhavid, information about the death of the prisoner was confirmed by someone from Shklou colony, whom he can not name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio...
|Jan 9
|NAZI RUSSIA
|1
|Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob...
|Nov '16
|Earthling-1
|4
|Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i...
|Nov '16
|Bosanski Novi Gua...
|2
|Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|Cassandra_
|2
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|George
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC