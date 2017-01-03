Polish MFA: Belsat Is Not Subject Of ...

Polish MFA: Belsat Is Not Subject Of Trade

Read more: Charter97

Reduction in funding of the TV channel Belsat is not a political issue, but a matter of budget, Konrad Szymanski , the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, stated in an interview with Polskie Radio . He also noted that Poland was interested to "open Belarus", as Eastern policy of the EU "is in a serious crisis."

