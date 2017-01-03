Oil Noose For Lukashenka

Russia intends to reduce the export of oil to Belarus by 12% in the first quarter of 2017, the newspaper Kommersant writes, referring to sources familiar with the situation. As the newspaper reports, according to the schedule, passed to the Belarusian side on 28 December, in the first quarter of this year, the volume of deliveries will be 4 million tons instead of the planned 4.5 million.

