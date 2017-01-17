New Posh Residence Belonging To Lukashenka Discovered
There is a swimming pool, saunas, tennis-courts, a residential building for the servants and even a helicopter ground there. The settlement of Sharshuny in Minsk district used to appear in the news only under two reasons until today: in 2009, the soldiers of the local military unit got too carried away with their game of "new boy bashing" and killed their 21-year-old comrade-in-arms, and in 2012 local residents found an illegal cemetery of livestock, full of dead pigs' carcasses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio...
|Jan 9
|NAZI RUSSIA
|1
|Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob...
|Nov '16
|Earthling-1
|4
|Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i...
|Nov '16
|Bosanski Novi Gua...
|2
|Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|Cassandra_
|2
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|George
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC