MTS Belarus extends LTE coverage

Further, the operator says that customers in more than 20 towns and cities can now 'test drive' its pilot as saying the ten smaller communities are: Valerian, Zaslavl, Kolodishi, Lies, Ostroshitsky Privolny, Ratomka Samokhvalovichy, Sennitsy and Tarasov. Moreover, mobile internet speeds of up to 112Mbps are already available in two prime locations - the National Airport, Minsk, and the industrial park 'Great Stone' near Bykachino.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.