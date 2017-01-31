MTS Belarus extends 4G to Baranovichi...

MTS Belarus extends 4G to Baranovichi, Navapolatsk

As a result of the latest deployment, the says its 4G network now serves almost 30 cities and towns, including the capital Minsk and settlements in the Minsk region , all regional centres, and the towns of Dobrush, Molodechno, Smolevichi and Shklov. Going forward, Belarus intends to expand coverage to another 20 or so towns and cities, including such regional centres as Bobruisk, Borisov, Dzerzhinsk, Kobrin, Lida, Mozyr, Orsha, Pinsk, Polotsk, Soligorsk and others.

