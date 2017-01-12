Moscow against Belarus' extradition of own citizen to Baku

PanARMENIAN.Net - Moscow is against the extradition of a Russian citizen detained in Belarus to Azerbaijan , Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters Tuesday, January 17, Sputnik reports. "Moscow will try to resolve the issue about the detention of Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin , who has previously visited Nagorno Karabakh," Lavrov told a press conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.