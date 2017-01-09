Minskers Protest Against Serbian Friends Of Lukashenka

The residents of the complex "Lighthouse of Minsk" have organized a protest action at the shopping center opening ceremony with participation of PM Kabiakou. The inhabitants of the residential complex "Lighthouse of Minsk" have been protesting against violations of the construction agreements at the opening ceremony of the shopping center "Dana Mall" in Minsk, participated by Prime Minister Andrei Kabiakou , Radio Liberty reports.

