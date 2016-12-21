Minskers Met New Year Under White-Red-White Flags At Kastrychnitskaya Square
On the New Year's eve, the Young Front leader Zmitser Dashkevich called on Belarusians to come with white-red-white flags to Kastrychnitskaya Square at 23.45 on December 31. Despite Dashkevich's arrest on the eve of the rally, many Belarusians came to Kastrychnitskaya Square on New Year's Eve, with national flags on the shoulders. Former political prisoner Eduard Palchys and social activist Nina Bahinskaya were among the protesters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob...
|Nov '16
|Earthling-1
|4
|Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i...
|Nov '16
|Bosanski Novi Gua...
|2
|Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|Cassandra_
|2
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Oil Processing Decreased By 50% In Mozyr Due To...
|Sep '16
|RUSSIA BANKRUPT
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC