Minskers Met New Year Under White-Red-White Flags At Kastrychnitskaya Square

On the New Year's eve, the Young Front leader Zmitser Dashkevich called on Belarusians to come with white-red-white flags to Kastrychnitskaya Square at 23.45 on December 31. Despite Dashkevich's arrest on the eve of the rally, many Belarusians came to Kastrychnitskaya Square on New Year's Eve, with national flags on the shoulders. Former political prisoner Eduard Palchys and social activist Nina Bahinskaya were among the protesters.

