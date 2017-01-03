Minsk, Warsaw Fail To Agree On Broadc...

Minsk, Warsaw Fail To Agree On Broadcasting Of Polish TV-Channels In Belarus So Far

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

The Belarusian MFA does not confirm Warsaw's statement about the agreement on broadcasting of Polis TV-channels in our country. Spokesman for the MFA Dzmitry Mironchyk , in response to tut.by's plea, has commented upon the latest statements of Poland's Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski that they had allegedly reached agreement on "dissemination of the Polonia Culture television at the territory of Belarus".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob... Nov '16 Earthling-1 4
News Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i... Nov '16 Bosanski Novi Gua... 2
News Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 Cassandra_ 2
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 George 1
News Oil Processing Decreased By 50% In Mozyr Due To... Sep '16 RUSSIA BANKRUPT 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,674 • Total comments across all topics: 277,635,323

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC